If you have any close relative or friend you trust, get support for insisting that your husband return your debit card and help reaching advisers. If his controlling behaviour increases, notifying a lawyer may become even more necessary.

Also, research where there's a government ombudsperson's office that deals with seniors' concerns.

There's another perspective on this that I ask you to consider: if this is a major change in your husband's treatment toward you, after many less-conflicted years, he may also be undergoing his own changes, e.g. increased anxiety, worry about your health, some negative effects on his own mental health.

I'm not making excuses for him, just adding possibilities as to why he's behaving this way. If you do get into a legal wrangle with him over your access to funds, you may have to insist that he get a medical checkup.

For now, put your thoughts to healing from the upcoming surgeries. It's natural that you're feeling most vulnerable at this point, but you'll be able to deal with these issues better when you've regained some strength, physically and emotionally.

Reader's commentary regarding the growing problem of parent and grandparent alienation:

Reader: "The heartache that one feels, resulting from not seeing a beloved grandchild, is so wrenching!

"You have no idea how difficult and literally impossible it can be to work at the relationship with adult children who deny access to your grandchildren, once an estrangement has taken place.

"I belong to a Grandparent Alienation Support Group. There are 100,000 grandparents in Ontario, Canada, alone and 300,000 grandchildren who are being deprived of contact.

"This needs to be out in the public more so people can be educated."

Ellie: This problem has also become widespread in the United States, where 1.7 million Americans become grandparents every year, according to Alienated Grandparents Anonymous Incorporated.

Its website states, "Alienation is about power and control, considered mind control within the family." The group believes that it begins with the "undermining daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, or son."

Ellie's tip of the day

Being controlled financially calls for getting legal/financial advice.

Read Ellie Monday to Saturday.

Email ellie@thestar.ca or visit her website, ellieadvice.com.

Follow @ellieadvice.

