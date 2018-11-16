CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your sensitivity makes a big difference in how you handle a caring message from a loved one. You might opt to buy a small gift for this person as a result. Confusion surrounds meetings and communication in general. Recheck plans, times and places. Tonight: Opt for the unusual.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are ready to declare your feelings about a particular matter; however, your words could fail you, or a friend might become disruptive. Do not worry -- you will have another chance. Give yourself a month before replaying the scenario. Tonight: Be more creative.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

No matter what you choose to do or whom you choose to do it with, you could be out of sorts. Your sense of humor hopefully filters through, and as a result, you won't have to take the situation too seriously. An issue around your domestic life emerges. Tonight: Head home first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you pace yourself, you will accomplish a lot quickly. Toward the end of the day, fatigue marks your communication. However, a meeting with friends or associates proves to be so invigorating that you are likely to get past the need for a nap! Tonight: Hang out with fun people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Double-check all financial matters, even insurance policies and legal agreements. Know that when you're done, you hopefully will be able to take a deep breath and relax. A boss lets you know how much he or she admires your style. Tonight: Be with your favorite person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today, you might not be able to hide an innate aloofness. Mercury, the planet of communication, does a backward jig in your sign. During the next few weeks, be as precise as possible when making plans and scheduling meetings. Tonight: Try to make it an early night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your sixth sense kicks in. You seem to know when something is about to happen. You might want to gain some perspective by sharing your concerns with a trusted friend. A partner lets you know how he or she feels. Tonight: Dinner for two at a favorite restaurant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

When dealing with friends and difficult situations, understand that you have a tendency to go overboard. If you can, stay centered and observe what develops when you lie low and stay out of others' hassles. You might like this scenario better. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

When you're out, you could sense some tension around you; however, don't let those feelings get the best of you. Know that someone close to you might want to mix friendship or business with romance. Decide what feels right to you. Tonight: Whatever pleases you.

BORN TODAY: Actor Burgess Meredith (1907), singer/pianist Diana Krall (1964), actress Brooke Elliott (1974)



