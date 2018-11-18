GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your friends are not likely to leave you alone. Calls and other forms of communication could keep you busy. If you planned for a quiet day, let that thought go. Say "yes" to a get-together with friends. Include your partner in your plans. Tonight: Whatever makes you happy.

This Week: Save Thursday for matters you need to be proactive about.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might get up early to see the sun rise or head off to church. Before you make it home, you likely will be invited to brunch. Wherever you are, relax and go with the flow. A partner could be in a bad mood, especially if he or she missed breakfast! Tonight: Indulge a loved one.

This Week: Home in on a long-term desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A loved one demands your time early in the day. You know your limits and recognize when you have had enough. By the afternoon, you could get together with a friend. Go off to the movies and relax. Don't push so hard. Let go of recent stress. Tonight: Happiest with loved ones.

This Week: Review a far-out idea.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might want to try a different approach or handle a situation differently. When a partner decides to be more proactive, you are likely to relax and go with the flow. You can go along with this person's choices. Tonight: Treat a loved one to a favorite meal.

This Week: Take a look behind the scenes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the morning, you might want to reach out to a family member whom you have not heard from in a while. You'll feel more upbeat as a result. You might want to make plans that involve just you and a key loved one. You need some time with this person. Tonight: Accept an offer.

This Week: Others certainly notice you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creativity entices a loved one. You might want to spend some more time with this person. Pursue a mutual hobby or favorite pastime. This experience is likely to draw you closer together. Do not push too hard, as tomorrow is a workday. Tonight: Avoid a confrontation.

This Week: Your concern with a moneymaking venture becomes obvious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be hesitant to say what's on your mind. You might want to spend some time away from the here-and-now. You would like to invite a certain person to join you for an adventure. Explore the possibility, but do so subtly. Tonight: Add more excitement to your life.

This Week: Remember that anything is possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be out of sorts, as you have many ideas that will be nixed. Listen to a loved one about what he or she thinks. The two of you could have a fun time together, but you might be overly concerned about a roommate or family member. Tonight: Happiest at home.

This Week: Your creativity flourishes midweek.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You need to clear your mind of an obligation or two before you accept an offer that could take you right out the door. You don't have to go far to get past a problem or situation that serves as a distraction in your life. Seek out a loved one for some feedback. Tonight: Speak your mind.

This Week: Consider working from home if you want to accomplish more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your best hours occur in the morning. You could feel exhausted, but might have some errands you want to get done. Do not allow anyone to slow you down. Go where you want. Curb excessive spending if possible. Tonight: Treat a loved one to a movie or to some live music.

This Week: Tension mounts until Tuesday, when you decide to open up.

BORN TODAY: Actor Owen Wilson (1968), astronaut Alan Shepard (1923), actor Kevin Nealon (1953)



www.jacquelinebigar.com