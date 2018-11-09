Every year when the holiday evergreens arrive at the nurseries I carefully scrutinize the bundles to find the perfect pieces for my holiday decorations.

I’m never quite sure just what I’ll be decorating, I just know 'tis the season, so I surely must indulge.

It isn’t until after I return home with my aromatic boughs that I begin pondering how to use them. I decide to start with the urns. Selecting strong upright pieces for the centre, placing drooping boughs around the perimeter, I finish off by shoving the in-between ones in between.

Gathering up what’s left, I walk around searching for other places to spread holiday merriment. Pleased with my festive creations, I head inside to thaw my fingers.

As I sip on a steamy cup of cocoa admiring my handiwork, a sense of disappointment creeps in. Somehow the carefully selected greens have failed to produce the magnificent masterpieces I expected.

Upon reflection, it occurs to me that maybe I should have started with a plan rather than with a pile of prime green stuff. Good decorators probably have a vision of what they want to create before they decide what materials they need.

I might give this theory a try. Of course, I have no original ideas of my own, but there are plenty of clever, experienced designers out there willing to share their expertise.

If, like me, you are looking for inspiration and guidance in creating impressive holiday decorations, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

To fully embrace the holiday atmosphere, this meeting will be held at Connon Nurseries at 656 Robson Rd. in Waterdown, where one of Connon’s expert designers will guide us through the process of creating fabulous festive decor.

Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30. Guests are warmly welcomed.