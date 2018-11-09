At this time of year, we are pulled in every direction — at work, school, home and in the community.
We want to volunteer to help those in need. We want to give to ensure those with less have more. We want to prepare for the holidays and make our homes ready to welcome others.
Flamborough Connects, like many non-profits, know people want to give to worthy causes and we know that not everyone can give in the same way. You can fulfil a great deal of your holiday giving by supporting charities and non-profit events and activities.
I think I can speak for all Flamborough non-profits and charities when I say choose a local organization if you're looking to donate, and make your gift count at home!
Flamborough Connects has several opportunities for the community-minded holiday gift-giver.
Do you need some help gardening, decorating your house, or cleaning out your shop’s store room?
Hire a student through www.gigitmarketplace.com. For every odd job posted, gigit will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects.
Thank you to gigit, Waterdown District High School, Flamborough Review, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Technology Centre and Industry Education Council of Hamilton for supporting this new initiative to help local youth get engaged!
Check out our online auction to see if we can help cross the traveller, collector or chef off your list.
Thanks to Flamborough Travel Plus, Symposium Restaurant and Pickwick Books for donating fabulous items. Visit our website for more info: www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate
Every year Flamborough Connects partners with the Flamborough Review, local food banks and faith groups to make sure every local senior is supported. We match generous donors with a senior to help fill their wish list. We take donations to purchase gifts and support senior programs throughout the year.
If you are interested in giving to this program, please visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate or call 905-689-7880.
— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
At this time of year, we are pulled in every direction — at work, school, home and in the community.
We want to volunteer to help those in need. We want to give to ensure those with less have more. We want to prepare for the holidays and make our homes ready to welcome others.
Flamborough Connects, like many non-profits, know people want to give to worthy causes and we know that not everyone can give in the same way. You can fulfil a great deal of your holiday giving by supporting charities and non-profit events and activities.
I think I can speak for all Flamborough non-profits and charities when I say choose a local organization if you're looking to donate, and make your gift count at home!
Flamborough Connects has several opportunities for the community-minded holiday gift-giver.
Do you need some help gardening, decorating your house, or cleaning out your shop’s store room?
Hire a student through www.gigitmarketplace.com. For every odd job posted, gigit will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects.
Thank you to gigit, Waterdown District High School, Flamborough Review, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Technology Centre and Industry Education Council of Hamilton for supporting this new initiative to help local youth get engaged!
Check out our online auction to see if we can help cross the traveller, collector or chef off your list.
Thanks to Flamborough Travel Plus, Symposium Restaurant and Pickwick Books for donating fabulous items. Visit our website for more info: www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate
Every year Flamborough Connects partners with the Flamborough Review, local food banks and faith groups to make sure every local senior is supported. We match generous donors with a senior to help fill their wish list. We take donations to purchase gifts and support senior programs throughout the year.
If you are interested in giving to this program, please visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate or call 905-689-7880.
— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
At this time of year, we are pulled in every direction — at work, school, home and in the community.
We want to volunteer to help those in need. We want to give to ensure those with less have more. We want to prepare for the holidays and make our homes ready to welcome others.
Flamborough Connects, like many non-profits, know people want to give to worthy causes and we know that not everyone can give in the same way. You can fulfil a great deal of your holiday giving by supporting charities and non-profit events and activities.
I think I can speak for all Flamborough non-profits and charities when I say choose a local organization if you're looking to donate, and make your gift count at home!
Flamborough Connects has several opportunities for the community-minded holiday gift-giver.
Do you need some help gardening, decorating your house, or cleaning out your shop’s store room?
Hire a student through www.gigitmarketplace.com. For every odd job posted, gigit will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects.
Thank you to gigit, Waterdown District High School, Flamborough Review, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Technology Centre and Industry Education Council of Hamilton for supporting this new initiative to help local youth get engaged!
Check out our online auction to see if we can help cross the traveller, collector or chef off your list.
Thanks to Flamborough Travel Plus, Symposium Restaurant and Pickwick Books for donating fabulous items. Visit our website for more info: www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate
Every year Flamborough Connects partners with the Flamborough Review, local food banks and faith groups to make sure every local senior is supported. We match generous donors with a senior to help fill their wish list. We take donations to purchase gifts and support senior programs throughout the year.
If you are interested in giving to this program, please visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca/donate or call 905-689-7880.
— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.