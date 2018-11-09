At this time of year, we are pulled in every direction — at work, school, home and in the community.

We want to volunteer to help those in need. We want to give to ensure those with less have more. We want to prepare for the holidays and make our homes ready to welcome others.

Flamborough Connects, like many non-profits, know people want to give to worthy causes and we know that not everyone can give in the same way. You can fulfil a great deal of your holiday giving by supporting charities and non-profit events and activities.

I think I can speak for all Flamborough non-profits and charities when I say choose a local organization if you're looking to donate, and make your gift count at home!