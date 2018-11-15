Have you ever wondered how the Santa Claus parade, held on Nov. 24 this year, comes together?

It takes a multitude of volunteers, who painstakingly go through all of the little details to ensure the smooth operation of an event this size. Meetings are held every week to work out all of the details, identify challenges we may have and solve them before they happen. But most of all, we talk about how to make sure the night is a magical one!

This year, the community is so well organized that the parade is almost fully already. We have dancers, landscapers, community floats, construction companies and let's not forget the horses! We love horses. Did I mention the bands? There will be amazing performances by the bands that join us for this spectacular night.

How does it all come together, you may ask? The answer is easy: teamwork.

With the help of the police and the professionals, the roads are closed and the parade begins on time. We have parade ambassadors that line the route, with flashlights, safety vests, and lots of Christmas cheer to ensure that everyone is safe and stay well back of the floats.

We always say that the parade is free, but the night isn't, so we ask for your help. There are 50 or so youth from local organizations, who will be clearly identified. They'll be walking the entire route collecting your donations. We call it the loonie bin, but don't let the name fool you — feel free to call it the donation bin. Every dollar helps.

If you don't carry cash on the night of the parade, donations can also be made online at flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.

Did you know that there are companies out there that help us financially? Then there are some that donate only time and products to make the night a success.

All of our amazing supporters are listed on the new sponsor float that will be at the start of the parade, as well as listed in this newspaper before and after the event. It is so important for us to say thanks. Without their donations, there would be no parade.

This is why we encourage you to shop local and support those that support the parade.