CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You come up with the right words at the right time. Communication could be overwhelming. You might be more optimistic and positive than you realize. You have the right words to melt any resistance from a dear friend or loved one. Tonight: In the thick of things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Balance your checkbook before you take a risk. The gamble might be worth it, but be aware of the implications involved. A close associate could challenge your decision. Listen to what is being said, as there is likely to be some validity here. Tonight: Indulge a little.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Step out of your old image and into your new, more confident one. Not every moment will be perfect, but you certainly won't allow a bad situation to get the best of you. A loved one might have a lot to share. Tonight: Invite a special person to join you at a favorite haunt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Step back graciously. This position of lesser importance will give you more freedom to do what you want. You could join a favorite person and christen the weekend early. You might not want to make public knowledge of what you are up to, though. Tonight: Out and about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on your priorities, even if you're surrounded by several people. You must be carrying a lucky rabbit's foot, as you seem to get exactly what you want. Sometimes you find that even when are on an obscure path, you still reach your goals. Tonight: With friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You suddenly might be stopped in your tracks by a request from a boss, higher-up or older relative. Use your instincts when dealing with this person. Confusion seems to surround your home or a family member. Tonight: Count on being available and needed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep your eyes open, and look for the most universal interpretations of what is going on around you. Detach in your preferred method, and it will allow your understanding and empathy to evolve. Consider a last-minute getaway. Tonight: Your call, but opt for something different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be close to the end of your fuse in dealing with a problem. You have talked, and the other party has shared his or her point of view. You might feel as if the situation might not be easily resolved. Trust that you will handle it, given some time. Tonight: Head home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be precise and detail-oriented when dealing with a money matter. You could feel as though you are fighting to resolve an unresolvable problem. People, yourself included, need to learn to be more flexible. Ask questions, if need be. Tonight: Visit with a longtime friend.

BORN TODAY: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (1942), former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (1925), actress Bo Derek (1956)



www.jacquelinebigar.com