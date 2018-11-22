It’s parade week and it’s a very busy, yet exciting time.

The hard-working parade committee, made up of volunteers, is making sure that all of the last-minute details are set and taken care of. And of course, what would the Flamborough Parade be like if we didn’t have those pesky road closures to contend with.

We understand that this night is challenging for the whole town, yet more so for folks who either don’t attend the parade, or that live directly on the route.

We appreciate your patience and understanding, and know that most of us make this 'travel' sacrifice for the kids — it’s all about those smiling faces.

We know the answer; it's all about planning ahead, so please do so.

If you live east of the route, park east, and the same for those who live west of the route.

Please don’t try to cross town if you can, as the side streets will be packed and Dundas Street can only hold so many cars.

Walk if you can; grab some friends and car pool; stay for a bit after the parade, and grab a beverage or a snack at one of our local restaurants; or attend a gathering at a home close by and warm up there before heading home.

If we all work together, show some patience and goodwill toward others, we can get right into the Christmas spirit and everyone can go home happy.

And please do me a (personal) favour — take a deep breath and subscribe to the 24-hour rule we hockey parents use before you decide to either post your frustration on Facebook or Twitter, or call your local councillor.