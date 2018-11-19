Volunteers — where would we be without them?

The community, in fact the country, relies heavily on dedicated volunteers.

Recently we lost Donna Terry, who volunteered for many organizations. At Animal Adoptions, she and her husband Robert hosted many yard sales for our charity at their home, and she was also our "jelly bean lady" and collected monies from our donation containers over the years.

Fortunately for Animal Adoptions, Robert will continue to volunteer — I guess he will now be the “jelly bean man.” Condolences go out to all of Donna’s family and friends. She will surely be missed.

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough could not exist without our volunteers.

We have those that come in daily to take care of the cats, feeding, watering and cleaning, and our co-op students from local high schools are always a great help.

We have volunteers that look after transport, shuffling our furry friends from the vet clinic to the shelter when ready for adoption, and those who pick up kitty litter, food and medication on a weekly basis.

Volunteers organize fundraising events, as we receive no government funding, and we rely heavily on these events, along with private donations, to stay afloat.

At present we are trying something new as we are holding an online holiday auction with 40-plus items up for grabs.

Get your bids in as this closes on Nov. 24. Proceeds from this will go toward the spaying and neutering of the over 90 kittens we have cared for and adopted out this year. This figure does not include the many grown cats they we have also vetted and adopted to new homes.