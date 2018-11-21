RE: Waterdown risks losing Artsfest

I was disheartened to read that the organizers of the Waterdown Artsfest were thinking of moving this event to other Hamilton communities rather than retaining it as an annual Waterdown event.

It was equally disappointing to read that the reason for this potential move was because of lack of sponsorship from local businesses.

This two-day event brings more business into our downtown core than any other single or combination of events held in Waterdown. Thousands of people stream into our core during regular business hours, combining all of the amazing music and arts presentations with shopping and eating.

Each year we have had out-of-town guests, many from the United States, schedule their visit for this particular weekend. They have eaten at the downtown restaurants and taken full advantage of all the shopping potential in Waterdown — not just downtown, but also at the plazas that are within easy walking distance of the Artsfest events.

We already have guests scheduled to come in 2019 on this particular weekend to partake in this outstanding event that brings all kinds of music and art to our community.

It would be very shortsighted, and a huge loss to the character of Waterdown, to lose Artsfest as a ‘made-for-Waterdown’ event.

Pat Dickinson, Waterdown