The holidays can be hectic with many demands on our time and pocketbooks.

Why not make your life easier by celebrating the joy and wonder of the holidays right here in Waterdown Village? Neighbourhood businesses can help you fill all your entertaining needs, stuff stockings and put the perfect gift under the tree.

They’re just around the corner with bikes, tools, clothes, toys, games, books, jewelry, dine and spa certificates, hostess gifts, art and more. You really can find it all in Waterdown Village.

You’ll also find an unmatched level of service. Waterdown Village merchants are committed to making your holiday experience wonderful. They’ll take the time to answer questions and make suggestions. If they don’t have what you’re looking for, they’ll often know and recommend another business that does.

Together, our member businesses light up the town. Literally.

The delightful LED snowflakes on lampposts along Dundas and Hamilton Streets and the colourful trees at the Post Office, the John Street Parkette and across from the Sobeys plaza? Yep — possible because of BIA members.

The planters and holiday banners? Ditto. BIA businesses are all dressed up for the holidays.

And they’re delivering fun. The wagon rides, refreshments and entertainment at the annual Holiday Tree Lighting, held this year Nov. 17 at Memorial Park, were brought to you by local BIA businesses.

This Saturday, Dec. 1, they’re getting ready to do it again. Twenty-plus BIA businesses will feature customer appreciation treats and offers to kick off the countdown to Christmas.

Watch for surprise pop-up performances — musicians, carollers, a magician and dancers — throughout the Village. Visit Memorial Hall for free kids’ crafts and face painting plus get your Village purchases gift-wrapped for free. There will also be a one-day Made for You Holiday Market with local artisans featuring one-of-a-kind gifts between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Find more details at waterdownbia.ca.