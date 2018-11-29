The young leaders of tomorrow are already making their mark in the community. You don’t have to look far to find them. They are in our schools, sports organizations and churches — they are the kids next door.
Annually, the Ontario Community Newspaper Association looks to recognize outstanding youth for their contributions locally — and beyond.
The Junior Citizen of the Year award shines a special light on Ontario residents ages six to 17, who are involved in many aspects of community life.
To help identify these cool kids the OCNA, of which this newspaper is a member, needs your help.
The public is encouraged to nominate an outstanding youth in one of five categories. They include:
• A person involved in worthwhile community service;
• A special young person contributing to his or her community while living with a physical or psychological limitation;
• An individual who has performed an act of heroism in the past year;
• Excellence in achievement, such as the arts or athletics;
• Good kids who show a commitment to making life better for others and do more than is normally expected of someone their age.
Up to 12 nominees will be chosen as the final recipients of the award who will be invited to a ceremony next spring.
Flamborough is home to many of these outstanding youth. Annually, youngsters residing from Waterdown to Rockton and all points in between are nominated for their contributions.
Past nominees and award recipients include Greensville's Ramsay Jackson, a 2017 Junior Citizen of the Year.
Jackson, who was in Grade 8 at Spencer Valley Elementary School when he was nominated by special needs teacher Sara Hawkins for an act of heroism, was recognized for his efforts to keep the life skills program at the school.
The program had been terminated by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, with plans to disperse the students throughout the board.
The Greensville student prepared a petition called Keep Us Together, and circulated it among his peers to draw attention to the issue, collecting more than 120 signatures. As a result, the program was saved and a space for the life skills class will be integrated into the new Greensville Public School.
You can help shine a spotlight on others local stars. Do so by nominating them for a Junior Citizen of the Year award today.
To nominate an outstanding youth, visit the OCNA website and fill out the nomination form. The deadline for nomination is fast approaching. Nominations are due before Dec. 1.
For more information, visit www.ocna.org/juniorcitizen.
