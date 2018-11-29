Up to 12 nominees will be chosen as the final recipients of the award who will be invited to a ceremony next spring.

Flamborough is home to many of these outstanding youth. Annually, youngsters residing from Waterdown to Rockton and all points in between are nominated for their contributions.

Past nominees and award recipients include Greensville's Ramsay Jackson, a 2017 Junior Citizen of the Year.

Jackson, who was in Grade 8 at Spencer Valley Elementary School when he was nominated by special needs teacher Sara Hawkins for an act of heroism, was recognized for his efforts to keep the life skills program at the school.

The program had been terminated by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, with plans to disperse the students throughout the board.

The Greensville student prepared a petition called Keep Us Together, and circulated it among his peers to draw attention to the issue, collecting more than 120 signatures. As a result, the program was saved and a space for the life skills class will be integrated into the new Greensville Public School.

You can help shine a spotlight on others local stars. Do so by nominating them for a Junior Citizen of the Year award today.

To nominate an outstanding youth, visit the OCNA website and fill out the nomination form. The deadline for nomination is fast approaching. Nominations are due before Dec. 1.

For more information, visit www.ocna.org/juniorcitizen.

