Last week in the House of Commons, the Minister of Finance tabled the Trudeau government’s annual Fall Economic Statement.

To me, it was one big disappointment. There wasn’t any good news for working families in Flamborough. There wasn’t relief for local businesses buried under red tape. There wasn’t any tax relief for the middle class or small businesses, either.

Instead, the Liberals’ Fall Economic Statement confirmed higher deficits and offered a $595-million bailout package to the media — with your tax dollars — in an election year!

The statement did confirm the deficit for the next couple of years: now $18 billion this year and $20 billion next year.

This is to pay for out-of-control spending. Their statement's bottom line would more accurately read: the Trudeau government has racked up billions of dollars of debt with nothing to show for it.

While it’s very concerning that the deficit is now three times more than Justin Trudeau said it would be in the last election, what’s more concerning is that more debt today, means more taxes tomorrow.

And there’s no plan to balance the budget any time soon.

In fact, 81 per cent of middle-class Canadians have already seen tax increases under this Liberal government. When you add up higher Canada Pension Plan premiums, the national carbon price, cancelled family tax cuts and tax credits (for arts, fitness and textbooks) and higher Employment Insurance premiums, the average tax increase for Canadian middle income families is $840.

We are quite literally mortgaging our future. Our children and grandchildren will have to pay off this debt. What kind of legacy are we leaving them? Is it fair that they pay the price for wasteful spending by Justin Trudeau and his ministers today?

Meanwhile, all that small businesses — the job creators — have had to contend with from this government is increased tax rates for entrepreneurs, more red tape and regulations increased CPP and employment insurance, and changes to their tax rates that disqualify thousands of local businesses.