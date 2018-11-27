The 2018 Flamborough Santa Claus Parade is in the books, and what a night it was. Despite the early rain, we all witnessed yet another Christmas miracle: as Santa arrived, the rain subsided.

What a great night to welcome Santa to town.

This year was another incredible success with the streets lined with smiling faces and lawns on Main Street North full of cheering families.

Our floats and bands were cheered and celebrated by thousands of spectators, many who experienced the parade for the first time.

Related Content Businesses, groups and volunteers come together to put on the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

We were thrilled to have all of our emergency services personnel start our parade, shaking hands and cheering the crowd — with special thanks to Safeway.

We were off to a good start.

The floats were bigger and better than most of us can recall. There were many first-time entries, some amazing floats with moving parts, more horses than we’ve ever had, Disney themes, some unicorns, a visit from Paw Patrol.

We can’t say enough about those bands as it was awfully cold on those little fingers — yet they never stopped playing.

Santa told me just before he left to go back to the North Pole how much fun he and Mrs. Claus had this year, and that sure means something for our little town.

An event like this, however, doesn’t just happen.