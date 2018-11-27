The 2018 Flamborough Santa Claus Parade is in the books, and what a night it was. Despite the early rain, we all witnessed yet another Christmas miracle: as Santa arrived, the rain subsided.
What a great night to welcome Santa to town.
This year was another incredible success with the streets lined with smiling faces and lawns on Main Street North full of cheering families.
Our floats and bands were cheered and celebrated by thousands of spectators, many who experienced the parade for the first time.
We were thrilled to have all of our emergency services personnel start our parade, shaking hands and cheering the crowd — with special thanks to Safeway.
We were off to a good start.
The floats were bigger and better than most of us can recall. There were many first-time entries, some amazing floats with moving parts, more horses than we’ve ever had, Disney themes, some unicorns, a visit from Paw Patrol.
We can’t say enough about those bands as it was awfully cold on those little fingers — yet they never stopped playing.
Santa told me just before he left to go back to the North Pole how much fun he and Mrs. Claus had this year, and that sure means something for our little town.
An event like this, however, doesn’t just happen.
Countless hours were put into planning by our local service clubs and by other members of the hard working parade committee. On the day of the parade, we were joined by students from St. Mary Catholic Secondary and Waterdown District High schools to ensure that the day was set for the arrival of over 60 floats, seven teams of horses and 13 bands!
The community was incredibly supportive once again this year. It is an event that we can proudly call our own. It is amazing because the whole community chips in to help make it happen. After all, this is your parade!
We sure hope you had a chance to see our brand new sponsor float and that you could see for yourself how wonderful everyone is when it comes to keeping the parade going year after year.
Please remember to shop local and support the many businesses that contribute to the parade. And next time you see a Rotarian, a Lion or an Optimist, shake their hand; we couldn’t do it without them.
From the entire parade committee to you and yours, happy holidays!
Stephanie Wilsack is the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade co-ordinator.
