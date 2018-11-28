The Geminids Meteor Shower will peak between Dec. 13 and 14.

It’s often known as the best meteor shower of the year. However, frigid temperatures discourage many casual observers.

It’s called the Geminids Meteor Shower, because it looks as though shooting stars are coming form the Gemini constellation.

This year, you don’t have to stay up all night to see the show. You could glimpse a few shooting stars at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, as Gemini rises above the eastern horizon. If you wait a little longer, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. — when the crescent moon sets — more shooting stars will be visible.

Here are December stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar; the 2019 calendar is currently on sale and available at the next meeting.

Dec. 14: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated. Francois van Heerden will discuss how to use video-assisted observing, for astronomy public outreach in light-polluted areas. There will also be a Christmas Social.

Dec. 14: The Moon is near Mars in the evening sky.

Dec. 20: The Moon is in the Hyades star cluster.

Dec. 21: Winter officially begins, with the winter solstice at 5:23 p.m. Mercury is also close to Jupiter, low in the morning sky.

Dec. 22: The Full Moon is called the "Cold Moon."