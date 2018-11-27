Meanwhile, keep a steady hand on your mental/emotional state by 1) Reassuring your children that they are loved by both of you, despite their father’s announcement. 2) Get counselling for yourself to have professional guidance during these days leading up to final negotiations.

And, 3) Keep close contact only with family/friends who are loving and supportive. Avoid those who just love drama and gossip. You need only trusted people who provide comfort and understanding.

Q: My 11-year marriage (with two kids) isn’t perfect. But we’re both committed to do better all the time. My husband and I are from two different cultures.

We started with a good relationship with his two sisters, but when my son was born, they started rejecting us, increasingly.

They’d decline our invitations or cancel plans with us.

One sister-in-law is our neighbour. Twice we were going to visit them with previous notice, but they left the house before we got there.

When I ask why we’re never included, they say “we didn’t think about you.” If I have to be in their presence (e.g. a wedding) I feel invisible and angry.

They like drinking and being drunk. I don’t. We’re trying to stay polite but it’s getting harder. Should I cut the relationship completely?

My husband thinks we should just keep going this way and not create conflicts.

Sad being Ignored by Family

A: You’re not the ones creating conflicts — his sisters have started that through rudeness.

But cutting ties completely would make the divide open in an ugly way.

It’s important that you and your husband are working this out together — the best way to not let it affect your marriage is to lower your expectations of these women.

Be polite when you see them, enjoy family contacts on your side, and when possible, build close trusting friendships that serve as almost-family.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Threatened divorce? Ask questions, then get legal advice, individual counselling and personal support.

