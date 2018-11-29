My husband’s uncle gives each of five nieces' and nephews' families a block of cheese at Christmas.

As our children grew, they also received their own block of cheese. Now, although this sounds a little “cheesy,” it became an important tradition and one that all looked forward to.

According to an article in Psychology Today by Thomas G. Plante, “in our often chaotic, discombobulating, and frantic world, having long held holiday traditions that offer important connections to and continuity with the past and to each other is critically important.”

Traditions add meaning, bonding us to those we love, our past, and our community. They nurture our relationships and foster a sense of belonging. To find out more about family traditions, I asked Waterdown Area Moms on Facebook to share.

There were classics such as new pyjamas on Christmas Eve — I still buy them for my grown children — Christmas cookie baking, a new ornament each year, the Santa Claus Parade, and putting out chairs the day before, driving around to see the lights, reading A Christmas Story, decorating the tree, singing Christmas carols, opening a present or attending church on Christmas Eve, and special shopping trips.

There were those who added a creative touch, such as an Advent calendar filled with activities to do together as a family.

Many traditions have been passed down through the generations, including lessons in giving, and others were new, such as giving a book and hot chocolate to curl up with on Christmas Eve. Other traditions inspire us to remember to give to those in need or provide food for our feathered friends.

Sadly, our uncle passed away this year, but rumour has it that Santa will be carrying on the cheese tradition and helping to keep his memory alive.

From our family, and all of us at HC-HY, we wish you a Christmas and holiday season filled with love, laughter and tradition.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.