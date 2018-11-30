Urge your now-ex to get treated for his depression and to join an addiction program and support group to counter his tendency toward substance abuse. As the kids’ father, his well-being also matters greatly to theirs.

Q: My boyfriend/partner of 12 years and I have professed love to each other.

Five years in, he let it slip that he’d had lunch with a married ex-lover. He then admitted that he should’ve told me that he’d had lunch with her “two or three times.” When I probed further, I learned that “four to six” lunches occurred during the first few years of our relationship.

I felt betrayed, deeply saddened and afraid. This was an issue between us for a while.

Stupidly, I brought it up a year later, asking if he’d heard from her. He said that she never calls him … he calls her — e.g. recently, he called after a mutual friend’s death.

Am I wrong to think he should’ve run that by me, especially since she’d been such an issue with us?

When asked where they had the secret lunches, he mentioned a coffee shop that turned out to be in a hotel lobby.

Only lunches? He said, yes. Do you think he’s been evasive, i.e. lying?

Significant Lunches

A: The lunches may be less “significant” than you’re imagining. Unless he’s frequently given to lying, they appear to happen yearly at most. Also, he admits them when asked.

Yes, he should’ve mentioned this latest lunch since it’s become “an issue,” but that’s exactly why he avoided it, fearing you’d suspect worse.

I may be on the wrong side of trust here but my instinct from what you describe is that this isn’t moving toward a deal-breaker.

It’s not that unusual for some “attached” people to keep occasional contact with former lovers … but it’s far better to be open about it, and for it not to be frequent.

