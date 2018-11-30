It’s beginning to look a lot like winter everywhere we go … and that means snow, ice and potential falls.

No matter your age or fitness level, winter weather can be hazardous. Shovelling snow can lead to back injuries, pulled muscles and exhaustion. The key to staying fit and uninjured is by taking it easy. When you start to feel the burn, take a 20-minute break.

Flamborough Connects can help financially eligible seniors and adults with disabilities clear their snow. We partner with the City of Hamilton and facilitate the Volunteer Snow Angel program in Waterdown and urban areas of Flamborough where walkways and windrows can be managed by an individual with a shovel — and where volunteers are available.

We are currently recruiting volunteers to help those who are eligible for the Snow Angel program. Anyone 14 years or older, who is physically able to participate may volunteer for the program.

Volunteers are required to complete an application form and attend a brief orientation. They will then be matched with an address that is situated within their area preferences.

The Snow Angel program is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for youth who are looking to fulfil their community volunteer hours, adults wanting to help a neighbour, organizations or families looking for opportunities to give back together.

Have a shovel? Clear a path.

For those who don’t qualify for the Snow Angel program, there is a great inexpensive way to get some extra help. You can post short-term odd jobs on gigitmarketplace.com. Local youth looking for extra cash will see the post and apply directly.

Post, hire and pay all through this one easy online service. Save your back and hire a student! The Gigit to Give It campaign is sponsored by Gigit, Flamborough Review, Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Waterdown District High School, Hamilton Technology Centre and the Industry Education Council.

For every gig posted, gigit will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects. If you need a little help posting your gig, Christian at gigit is happy to help. Email christian.paetku@gigitmarket, or call the Flamborough Connects office for more information.