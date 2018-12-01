Q: My husband and I had been arguing a lot for a few years. I was raising the kids while he worked at an entry-level job. Then, he got a higher-level and better-salary job. But he said he had to work longer hours and wasn’t at home as much, although when he was here he was good with our son and daughter because they missed him (ages nine and seven then).

I began to suspect he was having an affair, but he denied it. Then I heard a rumour from his co-worker’s brother that a new employee had her claws in him and I began to question him every day until he said we needed counselling, or the fights would end our marriage.

The counsellor was on his side, and there was never any admission from him about this woman who’d stolen him from me. We stayed together another two years because of his guilt over the kids, but we kept fighting because he wouldn’t confess his affair.

We finally divorced. I hated him for ruining our family. Seven years later the kids told me that he was going to marry that same woman. So, I’d been right all along.