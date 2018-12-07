CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Recognize a limitation that has been imposed upon you by someone else. Until you establish more confidence, you might not be able to break this barrier. A discussion with a friend or an associate inspires you to take a different approach. Tonight: Making fun weekend plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out for more information before making a decision. You might feel pushed and pulled in different directions. Know what you are looking for. Your creativity responds to a loved one's ideas. Tonight: Opt for something different.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating helps you detach from an immediate problem. Recognize how triggered you get at times. A loved one or family member inspires you with his or her imagination. Together, you often have a hoot. Tonight: Allow in more romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others seek you out in the morning. You might want to screen your calls or deal with an issue later in the day. What starts off as light could evolve into an important discussion. One issue might be how much time you want to invest in work. Tonight: Be a duo.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Clear out as much as you can by noon. You will be focused, even though you could have a reason to be distracted. Your intuition plays a significant role in a love matter. Look at the long-term effect of a situation. Tonight: Play the night away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Funnel your creativity into a project. By midafternoon, you could be deeply involved in a situation that demands you know when to hold back and when to speak your mind. A healthy balance will draw positive results. Tonight: Play it loose and easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Getting going might take longer than you would like. Focus on the long term and deal with an associate directly. By midday, you will perk up and return to the dynamic individual everyone counts on. Note how your intuition is right-on. Tonight: Consider starting the weekend early.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make an important call in the morning, when others seem more receptive. Recognize the importance of presenting yourself in a certain manner. You might be unusually lucky in a work-related situation. Tonight: Head home as soon as you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Though you might hold back in the morning, by midafternoon you will be an open book. Don't worry about others' reactions. You know you are well-grounded. Understand that others might not agree with you. Nevertheless, a discussion is imperative. Tonight: Be creative.

BORN TODAY: Football player Terrell Owens (1973), actor Jack Huston (1982), singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles (1979)



