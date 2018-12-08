CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If you need time to bake, wrap presents or address holiday cards, put other tasks on the back burner for now. Invite a loved one to join you. Both of you will have more fun creating an experience to be remembered. Tonight: Consider adding to your holiday decorations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You manage to squeeze nearly every good moment out of life that you can. It's no surprise that you might be dragging. Stop. Do everyone a favor and take care of yourself. Schedule a massage, take a nap -- you know what works. Tonight: Grab a favorite dessert on the way home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You tend to be overly serious with a key person in your life. This person might love all of the attention you are giving him or her. A call that involves travel is likely to result in plans for the two of you. Be sure that you both want to participate in this. Tonight: Hang some mistletoe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You always make family a high priority. You might not understand why one of your family members seems irritated with you. What this person seems to be projecting onto you could have nothing to do with you. Take a step back, if need be. Tonight: Time for eggnog.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Return important calls quickly before solidifying your plans. You might find that you want to do something totally different. Visit with others, or perhaps go off and get into a beloved winter sport. Clearing your energy renews you. Tonight: Reach out to a neighbor or relative.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Before you make plans, take an hour or so to go over your budget, balance your checkbook and make sure you have paid your bills. Only then can you go out and get tickets to a holiday event. You will feel much freer if you proceed in this manner. Tonight: Meet up with a relative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Others might wonder where this sudden abundant energy is coming from, considering how you were yesterday. You are an excellent example of what R and R can do for someone. Knowing that the world is your oyster, make plans that will delight you. Tonight: Out late.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You easily could catch a case of the bah-humbugs. What can you do to avoid being such a grump? Only you know what works best for you. Go off and do just that. Those around you will be delighted once you recharge your batteries. Tonight: Share a secret with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Perhaps you are aware of how down a friend tends to get around the holidays. You often commiserate with this person, yet it does not help. Perhaps change the scenario by dragging him or her out the door to go ice skating. A movie also might work. Tonight: Now the fun can begin.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Gregg Allman (1947), painter Diego Rivera (1886), singer/songwriter Jim Morrison (1943)



