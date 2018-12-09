GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

One-on-one relating seems to be extremely gratifying to you at the present moment. Whether you are wrapping presents with someone, watching a holiday movie or even just enjoying a glass of eggnog, you radiate contentment. Tonight: Togetherness is the theme.

This Week: Your mind wanders to taking off on a spontaneous trip.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be close to your limit with handling holiday errands and to-dos. Distract yourself for the day and grab your favorite person. Go off to the movies together. Indulge in a non-holiday activity. Once more, you will feel renewed. Tonight: Did you hang the mistletoe?

This Week: You work best with individuals, not groups.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Dive into the day with the intention of clearing out as much as you possibly can. Your pace could be unusually hectic, leaving you with little time to just gaze at holiday decorations. What you complete could free you up for more time to enjoy the holiday. Tonight: Relax at home.

This Week: Others seek you out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be trying to lift someone's spirits, but be careful, as you might drain yourself in the process. Take better care of yourself in general. Go off and take a brisk walk with the dog or go skating. You will feel much better. Tonight: Let the other party make the first move.

This Week: Wrap up as much as you can by Thursday, when a distraction appears.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be more anchored than you realize. When someone encourages you to try something totally new, your answer easily could be "no." Your routine and habits stabilize you, but you also love adventure. Go for it, even if it is not on your terms. Tonight: Order in.

This Week: You feel like a kid again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your intensity melts others' resistance quickly. The question remains: Do you want to charm them into being more responsive? You like intensity. You understand that to feel good, you sometimes need to feel bad. Let a friend have some space. Tonight: Off with a loved one.

This Week: Get involved in a domestic matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be aware of your discipline when it comes to indulgences. You could discover that making something a habit might take some time. As long as you are willing to go overboard, go for it. A family member actually could decide to join you. Tonight: No regrets -- just do what you must.

This Week: You do not want to be accused of gossiping.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Wherever you are, others wish they were too. You seem to let go of the seriousness you are usually associated with. Confusion surrounds your plans or a conversation. For some reason, the situation suddenly hits you as hysterical. Tonight: Out on the town.

This Week: Keep a close eye on your spending.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Vanish for a day. Do not be findable. With the holidays approaching, you have a built-in excuse. You might need some downtime alone or with one special person. Keep a lid on your spending, and you will be a lot happier in the long run. Tonight: Mystery becomes you.

This Week: You are the cat's meow through Wednesday.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A particular group of friends is serious-minded, but they are fun to be with. Get together with this particular circle and toss yourself into what is happening. You might want to hear some holiday music, so make it a possibility. Tonight: Forget self-discipline, and go for the moment.

This Week: Not being available will make you more desired.

BORN TODAY: Actor Kirk Douglas (1916), actress Judi Dench (1934), actor John Malkovich (1953)



