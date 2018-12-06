Throughout the war years, correspondence between those serving in the war effort, whether at home or overseas, and their parents and friends was a very private source of news for Flamborough residents.
Although such letters might contain comments about how the fighting was progressing, the writing was often couched in language, or frequently edited, to satisfy the required censorship of the government. For those with no family or friends serving, such personal news about those involved in the war began appearing during the last months of 1918, following the launch of the weekly Waterdown Review, when letters from the front informing residents of "how the war was going” became a regular front-page feature.
Correspondence from soldiers serving overseas paints pictures of both gallantry and sadness, but must have provided comfort and pride to the parents who received such letters.
Among the holdings of the Flamborough Archives is a small collection of letters from Capt. Dr. Joseph Culloden Eager MC, to his father, James Edward Eager, and his sister Agnes in Waterdown.
Joseph Eager graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School with a bachelor of medicine, in 1911. He worked in Grey County, Ont., before enlisting in London on Dec. 28, 1915, and was assigned to the Canadian Army Medical Corps of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, as a doctor.
In the letters written between July 1916 and December 1918, he recounts high and low points in his two years of service. They begin with his appointment as medical officer to two Canadian Expeditionary Force battalions and moving from their camp at Folkestone to France in September 1916.
Among the correspondence:
April 11, 1917 — At the No. 1 Canadian Hospital at Étaples receiving wounded soldiers from the fighting near Arras
April 17, 1917 — Visiting Boulogne for an afternoon and meeting a Nursing Sister who trained with him at the Hamilton General Hospital.
Dec. 25, 1917 — Eating his Christmas turkey dinner at his aid post.
June 4, 1918 — Attending a dance at the clearing station with other officers and Nursing Sisters, and of the bombing of the hospital where he had been previously stationed, with a heavy loss of life
Aug. 8, 1918 — Wounded at Amiens and awarded the Military Cross for his actions at the time
Sept. 4, 1918 — At the Canadian Hospital near Matlock to recuperate
Dec. 2, 1918 — Back on duty at the Princess Patricia Canadian Red Cross Hospital at Bexhill
— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.
