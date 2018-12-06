Throughout the war years, correspondence between those serving in the war effort, whether at home or overseas, and their parents and friends was a very private source of news for Flamborough residents.

Although such letters might contain comments about how the fighting was progressing, the writing was often couched in language, or frequently edited, to satisfy the required censorship of the government. For those with no family or friends serving, such personal news about those involved in the war began appearing during the last months of 1918, following the launch of the weekly Waterdown Review, when letters from the front informing residents of "how the war was going” became a regular front-page feature.

Correspondence from soldiers serving overseas paints pictures of both gallantry and sadness, but must have provided comfort and pride to the parents who received such letters.

Among the holdings of the Flamborough Archives is a small collection of letters from Capt. Dr. Joseph Culloden Eager MC, to his father, James Edward Eager, and his sister Agnes in Waterdown.