Planning a trip to the U.S. to get away from the cold for a while? You should be aware that Big Brother will be watching at all times.

I recently flew to the States for a visit. The U.S. immigration officer at Pearson Airport asked a few innocuous questions about the purpose of my trip (vacation) and how long I would be staying. As he was doing this, his computer scanned my passport and I was waved on.

Seems simple enough. But there’s a lot going on in the background that most Canadians aren’t aware of when they cross the border.

For example, that passport scan created an I-94 record for me. There is nothing in my passport to indicate this, but the file exists up in the cloud somewhere, to be called on by Homeland Security if necessary.

Interestingly, only Canadians arriving in the U.S. by air or sea are issued an I-94. If you are crossing at a land border point, it isn’t required – yet.

As the accounting firm of PwC pointed out in a recent bulletin, the I-94 contains an expiry date that mandates when you must leave the U.S. Failure to do so could lead to some expensive tax consequences.

Complicating matters is that you aren’t told about your I-94 status when you enter the country. Six months is the normal maximum length of stay but the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have the authority to reduce the length of your visit or even deny admission (as has happened recently to some executives of cannabis companies).

But while CBP doesn’t say anything, there is a web page where you can go to check your status at i94.cbp.dhs.gov. Enter your name and passport number and you can view your travel history, the length of time you can remain in the country and print a copy of your form.

If this isn’t complicated enough, Canadians entering the U.S. as visitors are given a B-2 status, which requires that they provide evidence that they only intend to stay temporarily. Border agents don’t normally ask for it, but you should have documents that show you intend to return to Canada, such as a return ticket, proof of property ownership, etc. The B-2 is valid for six months from the date of issue – even if you return to Canada temporarily in the meantime.

Last year a friend had a run-in with U.S. immigration when he made a temporary trip to his Florida residence in early September. He received a B-2 that expired in early March. When he returned in November to begin what he thought would be a six-month stay, he was told his B-2 would expire March 5 and he had to be out of the country by then. Needless to say, he was not happy!