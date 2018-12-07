As 2018 winds down and we anticipate the holidays, I think we can look to 2019 with a renewed sense of optimism that Ontario is now headed in the right direction.

On Dec. 6 our government tabled legislation that is part of our effort to reduce red tape that impedes businesses and adds needless cost to taxpayers. We’ve introduced Making Ontario Open for Business legislation, recently released our Fall Economic Statement and proposed a number of necessary initiatives.

Among them, a new program that will help deliver natural gas to thousands of new customers across rural Ontario, including west Flamborough, where they’ve been waiting for natural gas for years. We’re also implementing plans to end hallway health care by adding 6,000 new long‐term care beds across Ontario and we have another 9,000 new beds in the pipeline, which we will be delivering to those communities that need them the most.

The Fall Economic Statement speaks to some of the issues raised in roundtable discussions and meetings I held over the summer and fall with various stakeholders — including the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce. Since our government took office, we have strived to make good on the promises we made to reduce red tape for business and provide tax relief for working families, but there is a lot more work to do.

While Flamborough-Glanbrook is always first and foremost for me — at Queen’s Park and at home — I do look forward to the completion of the Legislature for the year.

Over the coming weeks, I will be spending as much time out in the community, talking with as many of you as I can. It’s a busy end to an incredibly busy year, but one that fills me with excitement and hope that 2019 will be even better.

I want to wish all of you Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas and invite you to my New Year’s Levee on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North in Waterdown.

Or, if it’s more convenient, we are also hosting a Levee from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Southern Pines Golf and Country Club, 8453 Airport Rd. East in Mount Hope.

I hope to see you there!

— Donna Skelly is the member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.