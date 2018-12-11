Meanwhile, see a counsellor yourself. Another professional may have suggestions on how to turn your sometime-guilt into an approach that might help your ex focus on engaging with life again.

You can’t be her rescuer, but you can take some responsibility when she’s in danger of harming herself.

Q: Our adult daughter’s husband can’t work due to a medical issue. He’s been waiting for an unlikely disability payout. My daughter’s the sole breadwinner and her job is at risk.

They want to move in with us (plus our grandchild, age 4) and/or have us support them financially.

After years of struggle, we finally have some savings in case one of us (both early 70s) needs home care, medical equipment, etc.

Our other adult children (four more grandkids) also have needs but haven’t requested help.

We love our daughter, her spouse and our grandchild. However, I feel they should exhaust any retirement savings (RRSPs) or other savings before turning to us.

We feel guilty if we don’t help them keep their house, but we fear losing our own savings, security, and independence and quiet. (Three more people in our house is three too many).

Yet my daughter’s experiencing huge stress and I don’t want our decision to be the cause of a breakdown.

Torn

A: There are other ways to help. Research the potential disability payment route (go online: Canada has a website for making a disability claim; if you live in the United States, disability plans there are more vague, but should be pursued).

Also, insist that the couple meet with their bank manager and accountant, and use their own savings and RRSPs for now.

Urge them to discuss feasible options with an accountant — e.g. the couple rents their house out and moves to a smaller, less-costly apartment.

Explain your personal concerns for your own future to this couple. Then, urge your daughter to see her doctor to manage her stress while the couple figures out how to handle this change.

Feeling guilt from cheating/divorce won't change an ex's reaction, but alertness to mental health signals may help others respond to her needs.

