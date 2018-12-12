There was no time to waste as we got down to business soon after being sworn in as city councillors. I am pleased to report that my colleagues elected me to chair the all-important public works committee for the City of Hamilton.

Looking forward, we have our challenges in this portfolio as we look at service delivery around public transportation – HSR, DARTS and LRT – as well as our municipal composting facility. I am eager to tackle these issues and will bring my business acumen to the table for the benefit of residents and taxpayers.

On a related file, we have a serious issue in Waterdown Gardens with excessive amounts of “fill” being trucked from off-site construction sites and dumped here. While I don’t want to bring more government into our lives, I have asked city staff to explore a fill bylaw where you would be required to obtain a permit to accept fill invading our community. We don’t know what is in this material and we need to protect landowners in West Flamborough. Stay tuned.

With a new term of council and the expansion of Ward 12 to include communities neighbouring Ancaster, I will be looking for a 2018 – 2022 membership of the Ancaster Community Council to reflect this change in boundary. I have previously had 15 members on the ACC – including 11 representing various boards, agencies, clubs and community associations, as well as four members at large – so please watch for ads in the Ancaster News and Flamborough Review calling for nominations.

I want to extend the community’s thanks and appreciation to Aaron Gerard and the entire Heritage Days committee, the Ancaster BIA, and the many volunteers who delighted us on Dec. 6 with A Village Christmas. It was a wonderful evening to begin the holiday season and it was great to see so many new and familiar faces.

In closing, I want to again thank you for your support throughout 2018 both personally and professionally. As well, my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women at the City of Hamilton who work to deliver municipal services that are important in our lives. Thanks also to my executive assistant, Kathy Bishop, whose professionalism and kindness are greatly appreciated by me and everyone she comes into contact with on a daily basis.

Merry Christmas, seasons’ greetings and all the best for a safe and prosperous New Year.

While city hall will be closed for the holidays, if you need to reach me for any reason, please contact me by e-mail at Lloyd.Ferguson@hamilton.ca.

- Lloyd Ferguson is the councillor for Ward 12.