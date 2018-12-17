The Flamborough Connects and Healthy Communities — Healthy Youth Hub Project is well underway.

Recruitment is in progress for a Youth Impact Team and many community businesses and professionals have already stepped up to be a part of the planning team. We’ve learned a lot already about how youth want to be engaged. They want to be led by older youth and they want adults to provide mentorship and guidance.

Guidance and mentorship can happen in a variety of ways through every youth-adult relationship: emotional, physical, academic, recreational and professional. If you don’t interact with youth on a regular basis, the holidays may be the only time you spend extended periods with young people, such as grandchildren, nieces, nephews or the children of friends.

Showing you care will go a long way to generate respect and interest:

Listen more than you speak. This is especially important when talking to youth. They may talk more if we are quiet long enough to give them an opportunity.

Make time to spend together. Youth are busy with school, friends and other interests. Offer to drive them where they want to go — a car ride is a great opportunity for conversation.

Give them privacy. Youth need their own space — knock before entering.

Keep up with their interests. Let go of judgment and your cultural comfort zone. Listen to their music, watch their television shows, take an active interest in their lives.

Be loving. Celebrate their achievements, forgive their mistakes, listen to them when they have a problem and show interest in how they plan to solve it. Support them in their problem solving. Feeling included is vital for every young person’s sense of positive self-esteem.

Developing positive intergenerational relationships is a direct route to youth success.