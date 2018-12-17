As we enter into the Christmas season I feel very blessed to have been reelected as your city councillor.

There is much to be grateful for in our community of East Flamborough and Waterdown. I encourage you to shop local at the many wonderful unique shops and restaurants Flamborough has to offer.

The Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park ice loop is now open and ready to welcome family and friends.

The past four years we have accomplished much together.

Highlights include restoration of waterways in Carlisle’s Courtcliffe Park, repaving Millgrove Side Road, repaving the parking lot in Waterdown’s Memorial Park parking lot and long-awaited Parkside Drive upgrades.

As well, new baseball courts and a new playground has been installed at Joe Sams Leisure Park, in addition to paved trails and a new pavilion.

There is also a feasibility study underway for a new Waterdown pool., while Waterdown Memorial Hall has a new glass elevator tower and the Avonsyde Drive bypass connector road finally opened.

The long-awaited park in Mountainview Heights development, beside St. Thomas Catholic Elementary School, is slated to be constructed in 2019. Burke Street will also be a priority for completion to connect to Mountain Brow Road.

The next four years will focus on construction of the Waterdown east-west bypass, a new seniors complex, a new Carlisle library, a Waterdown public pool, completion of the Youth Strategy in 2019 and bringing new employment opportunities to the four business parks.

The new Stryker facility is now open, CHCH will build a new television studio on Innovation Drive and four other new industrial businesses are set to locate here, including a drive through car wash on Parkside Drive.