Once again we are in the midst of the holiday season and there are those who will have received kittens and puppies as gifts.

How confusing it must be for these small fur babies on Christmas morning.

Santa has been good to us, with many gifts, lots of wrapping paper and total confusion — especially if you are small and new to the household.

Sadly, all too frequently not a lot of thought has gone into this living being. Does anyone have allergies? Who is going to be the main caregiver?

If you want to teach your children responsibility, this time of year is a bad time to start.

Come the new year, will your five or seven-year-old clean the litter box and feed the kitten?

Is the child going to walk and clean up after that new puppy? Just how long do you think it will take for the novelty of this wee one to wear off?

Puppies require crate training and need to go out to the bathroom at least every two hours. Should the parents work all day, who is going to mind this latest addition? It is not fair to expect a puppy to remain in the house all day alone and have any manners. Along with messes in the home, you can expect everything from baseboards to shoes and heavens knows what, to become chewed beyond recognition.

Unfortunately come January, shelters such as Animal Adoptions are swamped with calls from folks, who for a variety of reasons, need to rehome their Christmas pet.

Reasons often range from allergies, too much work, messes in the house, not litter trained, does not suit our lifestyle, going to be too big, the children have lost interest, not quite the personality you expected — the list goes on and on.