In spite of having both a municipal and provincial election, the year 2018 saw mostly status quo politics in Hamilton.

In a somewhat spirited campaign, Mayor Fred Eisenberger easily triumphed over challenger Vito Sgro. Eisenberger has taken that victory as a complete endorsement of his vision for the city, including the construction of the long-discussed LRT. However, Eisenberger, like all politicians, needs to keep in mind that people voted for him for a wide variety of reasons and that many Hamiltonians who cast their ballot for him also did so for anti-LRT councillors.

Of course that doesn’t mean that those councillors speak for the people either. Many of them endorsed Sgro’s single-minded anti-LRT mayoral campaign, which was ultimately derailed at the ballot box.

Unsurprisingly, incumbents did very well in the municipal election with only Doug Conley losing his seat (albeit to the ward’s former councillor Brad Clark, who ran for mayor in 2014). For better or for worse, Hamiltonians know what to expect from these 11 council veterans and the re-elected mayor. If they all hold true to form, the next term may look a whole lot like the last term.

What remains to be seen is the impact on the four rookies elected to represent wards on the Mountain and the old city. It is too early to tell what effect they may have on the upcoming term, but the addition of new voices to the same old debates is seldom a bad thing.

Provincially, not much changed as far as Hamilton’s MPPs went. The urban areas stayed orange and the rural area stayed blue. Longtime MPP Ted McMeekin did get caught up in the backlash against Kathleen Wynne and 15 years of Liberal governments and came third behind winner Sandy Shaw and runner-up Ben Levitt.

However, the new Doug Ford-led PC government has already changed several Liberal policies that brought benefits to the city, including the shuttering of the guaranteed basic income pilot project that benefited many of the city’s most in-need residents.

The one thing that hasn’t changed is Ford’s promise to honour the $1-billion commitment Wynne made to pay for local transit. (Although the current premier says the city can us the money for any type of transit it likes, not just an LRT.) Whatever council decides, it needs to keep in mind that the $1-billion is a hard number, just as it was under Wynne. If they dilly-dally on making the decision on how to use the fund for too long, it could mean significant out-of-pocket expenses for the municipality later on.

As 2018 comes to a close, in many ways it is a bit like the calm before the storm. The next 12 months will be crucial in shaping the long-term future of the city and the province. It remains to be seen just how well Hamilton’s councillors and MPPs are able to weather it.