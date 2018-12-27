This is such a wonderful time of year, a time when we share with family, friends, and neighbours the simple joy of being together. It is also a time of reflection.

This past year, I have had so many conversations with Ontarians about change: Fast-paced technological change, environmental change, societal change, and geopolitical shifts. The question that arises is whether we have the tools to embrace these changes and become resilient.

Within such change lies great challenge, to which, I am pleased to say, Ontarians have offered many positive solutions. At work and play, in fruitful dialogue and productive debate about the future, Ontarians have joined forces launching projects, opening public spaces, bringing creativity to public policy, and embarking on scientific and research studies — all the while respecting and rejuvenating traditions and fostering renewed respect for vital democratic institutions.

Throughout my travels across the province and beyond, from the stirring waters of James Bay to snowy trails in Kincardine, from the calm cloisters of Ontario students in Cambridge, England to the provocative wonders of Indigenous perspectives about land and community building presented at the Venice Architectural Biennale in Italy, Ontarians have given me much hope for the next 150 years of Confederation.

Reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples has been a growing priority. We realize that, in the days, months, and years ahead, we must continue with urgency and renewed commitment to ensure that every step on the path of respectful healing is in the forward direction.

Though these may seem like strange and uncertain times, and for some it may feel as though the only sure path left is to “go it alone,” the people of Ontario are defying such dangerous temptations to turn inwards. We are rejecting isolation, recognizing our mutual vulnerability, and embracing our collective responsibility. People everywhere are committing to building stronger and more resilient communities within a province nourished by empathy and understanding and generosity of spirit.

We are so blessed with devoted volunteers, first responders who keep us safe and faithful public servants, a justice system and journalists who seek the truth, artists who help us better understand ourselves and visionaries, scientists, innovators, and educators who show what is possible, and those who make and deliver the products and services on which we depend. They all deserve our gratitude.

Your stories have inspired me. All is not yet perfect, but I sense commitment and ambition to build kind and caring communities that allow everyone to reach their potential and live with dignity.

To celebrate all that is yet to come, I invite you to join me at my annual New Year’s Levee, to be held in the Lieutenant Governor’s Suite at Queen’s Park in Toronto on New Year’s Day from noon to two o’clock. I and many of your fellow Ontarians look forward to seeing you there. Please bring your children, for they truly are the future.

May you enjoy this holiday season in a spirit of togetherness and peace. And may the coming year bring you good health and prosperity.