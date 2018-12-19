RE: School boards in Hamilton and Halton are working to identify cuts

Each year, the Ministry of Education allocates funding to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board through multiple granting streams identified as the Grants for Student Needs (GSNs). The board of trustees applies this core funding and considers local priorities to approve a balanced budget. In addition, school boards also receive grants called Education Program Other (EPO), which is funding determined by the Ministry of Education and focused on additional programs and services.

On Dec. 18, the ministry shared information that confirmed in-year EPO grant funding. HWDSB can confirm that approximately $3.1 million of the EPO funding from the province has been or will be received for the 2018-19 school year. The funding from these grants will ensure that a number of additional programs and services will continue, such as mental health supports, special education services and community engagement.

We can also confirm our disappointment that approximately $270,000 impacting eight programs and services, at this point, within the 2018-19 EPO grants have been eliminated.

The board recognizes the impact these additional programs will have on students, including our more vulnerable and marginalized populations. Staff will review our core funding from the GSNs to ensure the most needed programs and services will continue to be provided for the 2018-19 school year.

The following programs associated with the EPO grants that are eliminated include: Innovation in Learning Fund, Indigenous Focused Collaborative Inquiry, Student Success Leaders Supporting Racialized Students, Pilots on Ensuring Equitable Access to Post-Secondary Education, Re-engagement (12&12+) Initiative, Daily Physical Education Funding for Elementary Schools, Speak Up Grants and Teacher Learning & Leadership Program.

The province also confirmed that Focusing on Fundamental Math (RMS) will not be renewed beyond the current school year. We believe there will be a new math EPO grant to come. If there is not, this will greatly impact our goal in the strategic directions to improve mathematics.

The previous grant was in the amount of $1.6 million and provided professional learning opportunities for staff to support math instruction and assessment.

In the new year, trustees and executive council will engage staff and the community in the budget development process as we become informed by the Ministry of Education about the core funding (GSNs) and EPOs for the 2019-20 school year.

We will remain focused and ensure that resources are grounded in our strategic directions. The priorities include positive culture and well-being, student learning and achievement, effective communications, school renewal and partnerships.