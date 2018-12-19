RE: Hamilton family faces deportation to Hungary
I have sent a message to the prime minister urging him to contact the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to immediately postpone — and eventually rescind — the deportation order for Hamilton's Palfi family.
The Palfis have been here since September 2011. They arrived, after receiving refugee status, hoping to escape an abusive domestic situation in Hungary — a country that does not offer the supports provided here.
For seven years, this family has worked to build a safe and secure home; they are hard-working, contributing members of Canadian society. The family supports themselves financially, and are supported by many community and school members in their quest to have their refugee status recognized and accepted.
Please ensure that this family celebrates a peaceful, joyful and welcoming Canadian Christmas.
Annette Webber, Freelton
