RE: Hamilton family faces deportation to Hungary

I have sent a message to the prime minister urging him to contact the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to immediately postpone — and eventually rescind — the deportation order for Hamilton's Palfi family.

The Palfis have been here since September 2011. They arrived, after receiving refugee status, hoping to escape an abusive domestic situation in Hungary — a country that does not offer the supports provided here.

For seven years, this family has worked to build a safe and secure home; they are hard-working, contributing members of Canadian society. The family supports themselves financially, and are supported by many community and school members in their quest to have their refugee status recognized and accepted.