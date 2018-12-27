It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This column is part of that project.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, I took some time to look back on the stories I covered in 2018. Numerous stories focused on change makers — many of who were under the age of 18.

The first focused on two up-and-coming scientists, who entered the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) with their projects that would solve real-world problems. Mitchell Clapperton and Krish Joshi came at science from two widely different areas but both were united in their goal to help people.

Twelve-year-old Clapperton developed an automated bottle opener to help people avoid work-related injuries after learning about a friend's mom, who, tasked with opening hundreds of pill bottles daily at a pharmacy, suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome. Joshi, 15, developed a way to effectively tackle superbugs by using grapeseed extract.

The pair earned success at BASEF and moved on to the Canada Wide Science Fair, held in Ottawa, where Clapperton won the Silver Excellence Award, while Joshi took home bronze.

Months later, while on a photo assignment, I met a group of youngsters keen on raising money for the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research through the Sunnybrook Foundation. Manning a lemonade stand, Chloe Cox, her brother Brody, sister Kaitlyn and their friends Ava and Cole Shewchyk, wanted to help fund a cure for glioblastoma, the form of cancer that claimed the life of the Cox children's 35-year-old aunt, Meghan Jones Kirkland, and The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie.

Their efforts proved successful, raising roughly $960 in about four hours. Their parents bumped up their contribution to $1,000, which was further boosted by Jones Kirkland's husband Andrew, bringing their fundraising total to $2,000.

In addition to reporting on outstanding Flamborough youth doing some remarkable things, my job as a community newspaper reporter affords me the opportunity to discover some pretty unique things. And alpaca yoga is just one of them.

Earlier this year, I got to meet George the alpaca. He lives in a paddock on a hobby farm in Lynden, where yogis at Fibre Friends Yoga on Woodhill Road work their way to a blissful state with the help of the humming sounds coming from the cute and curious creature.

As the yogis were taken through their poses, the alpaca along with a couple of sheep, would wander around, check them out or sniff their toes.