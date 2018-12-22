CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy others' attention, but don't forget about someone who could be far more in need of it, and who could use some emotional support as well. You have put a lot of effort into the holidays. You need time for yourself, too. Tonight: Leader of the gang.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Step away from the daily grind for a bit. Spend the day alone or with one other person. Everyone needs time to recharge his or her battery, and you'll need this even more as you interact with others. Screen calls, and play it low-key. Tonight: Happy at home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Note how quickly an associate can lose his or her temper. You might want to energize those around you. Understand that you could feel pushed between two different views. If you have tried one approach already, try the other. Tonight: Hang with friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Pressure builds. A conversation with an older person or someone you look up to could be frustrating. You want to make this person understand where you are coming from. Understand what is happening around you. Tonight: In the limelight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a risk and choose to see life from a different perspective. Walk in someone else's shoes and see why he or she responds the way he or she does. Try to maintain an easy, relaxed attitude throughout the day. Tonight: Listen to a favorite piece of holiday music.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Anger seems to surface from out of nowhere. Make time for a special person in your life. You could feel uptight about your spending. You also might feel as if you have had enough of a certain situation. Tonight: You finally identify with a close loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating happens naturally. You could lose your temper easily if someone keeps pushing you. Know that irritation might be close to the surface most of the day. Do not push a loved one away. Tonight: Paint the town red with friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you find your temper rising to the surface, you might want to relax more. Everyone has his or her points of irritation. You might discover that taking a day off from the here-and-now could put you in the mood for fun and celebration. Tonight: Do your thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tap into your creativity and understand what is happening with a loved one. If you're faced with a problem when you have a lot to get done, trust that you can handle it. You could be a great problem-solver right now. Tonight: Be more playful and upbeat.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Robin Gibb (1949), TV journalist Diane Sawyer (1945), singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (1989)



www.jacquelinebigar.com