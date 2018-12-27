CANCER (June 21-July 22)

When the opportunity appears, speak your mind. Holding off might not be wise because your irritation levels will mount. Confusion surrounds potential trips or happenings. Try to be clear about what you think and feel. If needed, ask questions. Tonight: Speak your mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make sure that you are on the same page as another person, especially if dealing with funds. You might not appreciate the upset otherwise. Confusion marks a conversation. If needed, get clarification. You are more in tune than you believe you are. Tonight: Fun does not have to cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you find yourself in a disagreement with an associate, try to clarify what you mean. You could discover that your expectations were off or that you were not seeing the other person realistically. You are likely to become surer of your choices. Tonight: Ask, and you shall receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you feel a little off after all the excitement of the holidays, do not be surprised. Clarify a conversation regarding upcoming plans. Another person might hear your words but interpret them differently. A family member poses an obstacle of some sort. Tonight: Hang in there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you let someone's misconceptions get the best of you, you could feel out of sorts. A friend could be responding to you inappropriately. You will feel much better later in the day, when the initial haze of a problem disappears. Tonight: Meet the gang at a favorite place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When dealing with your finances, use your self-discipline and knowledge. If your budget is out of whack, take steps to change the scenario. You still might want to do something special for a loved one. Just compensate elsewhere for the expense. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Look at the long-term implications of continuing as you have been. If you do not like what you are seeing, an adjustment might be in order. Confusion could surround a trip. Recognize that you have time for clarification. Tonight: If you want to take off, make it happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A conversation could be noteworthy. Listen to where the other party is coming from. Use caution around finances. You might think that you have a verbal agreement, only to discover that you don't. Go along with a suggestion, even if it means changing plans. Tonight: Paint the town red.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

If possible, curb spending. You might be taken aback by everything that is happening around you. Clearly, you cannot change people or situations, but you can change your perspective. Approach others with a positive attitude. Tonight: First, balance your budget.

BORN TODAY: Actress Marlene Dietrich (1901), actor John Amos (1939), actress Olivia Cooke (1993)



