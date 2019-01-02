CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions run high. Once you mellow out, you'll find a solution with ease. Meditate. Take a walk. Do what is necessary to chill out. Your ability to read between the lines emerges. Someone will approach you, and you might not be able to say "no." Tonight: Till the wee hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your playful side emerges. You act like a kid left alone in a candy store. You'll get into each experience and make the most of it. Be careful not to mess up your schedule. Seek out someone from a distance who has had a profound influence on your life. Tonight: Up until the wee hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A domestic matter takes up your time. To many people, you don't seem to be present in conversation. In order to get a reaction from you, a friend or loved one could say something quite absurd. In the future, try to stay present with the people around you. Tonight: Be part of a team.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Open up to what appears to be a serious talk that could affect your personal life. You might be concerned with where this conversation is heading. However, you also are likely to feel energized because of it. Go with the flow. Tonight: Sort through the possibilities, then decide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not be aware of your need to spend money. You know that you need to tame an inner wildness. If you don't, your behavior could cause you to go overboard. You might want to discuss this issue with someone and get his or her feedback. Tonight: Consider sharing more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel more in control than you have in a while. You also have the energy to start and complete a project that has been on the back burner. You might be on the verge of realizing a key goal or desire. Do not allow others to slow you down. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Let others express their feelings in meaningful ways. However, you might not be comfortable with what you hear. Be clear about your objectives and your needs. Not everything is going your way, but just give it time. Tonight: Schedule some much-needed personal time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friends always remain a high priority in your life, and today is no different. You might feel as though your loved ones keep coming toward you with requests, gossip and fun tales. Make plans to hang out, but make sure that they work for you. Tonight: Where the action is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Take charge of a personal matter first, then you can kick back and relax. Your responsiveness to life will be enhanced. You can be found smiling more often, and you willingly throw yourself into whatever you want to be involved with. Tonight: Take the lead for now.

BORN TODAY: Writer Isaac Asimov (1920), actress Shelley Hennig (1987), actor Dax Shepard (1975)



www.jacquelinebigar.com