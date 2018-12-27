Ron Foxcroft is so obviously cut from Order of Canada cloth that many of us just assumed he was already wearing its clothes.
Well, he is now. The 73-year-old Burlington resident and Hamilton-based businessman will be formally invested as a member in the prestigious national order at Ottawa's Rideau Hall some time next summer. But he has already received his commemorative pin, and the office of Governor General Julie Payette released the official announcement Thursday morning.
"I'm taken aback by this," Foxcroft said at his Fox 40 International headquarters in Stoney Creek. "I got the call a month ago and I'm still numb. So I phoned Dr. John Kelton (of McMaster University, invested in the Order of Canada four years ago) and asked him when the numbness wears off.
"He said, 'Never.'"
Foxcroft is most widely known for being the first, and perhaps only, Canadian to regularly referee top-level U.S. college basketball and for inventing the Fox 40 whistle. It was the world's first whistle made without a "pea," so it can be used and heard in all conditions, and has since transcended sport. It is employed by search and rescue first-responder units worldwide and even in space. The company manufactures 11,000 whistles per day.
Foxcroft is being invested in the Order of Canada for his business success, for his contribution to sport, as an inventor (Fox 40 has 200 different products), for his community work and for his individual philanthropy.
"There isn't anyone in the world with a resumé quite like Ron's," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a video that will accompany Foxcroft's investiture. "You're looking at a winner."
Foxcroft, who has been named Citizen of the Year in both Burlington and Hamilton, has always been a human link between the two cities on either side of the harbour.
"My parents (Lily, a church organist, and Lewis, a printer) brought me up to give where you live and where you work.
"They also said, 'Ronald, you don't have to be the smartest guy in the neighbourhood as long as you are the hardest working and surround yourself with smart and talented people.' That's how I've run the business."
Accordingly, Foxcroft wouldn't officially acknowledge his Order of Canada until the Governor General's office assured him that, as long as he submitted the request in writing, he could accept it on behalf of his wife Marie, sons Steve, Dave and Ronnie, and his "teams" in business and community work.
"I'm always away working so my family has had to sacrifice," he said. "And my teams — at work or in the community — are smarter and more talented than me and sometimes I just take the credit."
Foxcroft connects to multiple facets of Burlington and Hamilton life like the roots of a banyan tree.
While working solely as a referee to keep groceries on the table, he bought insolvent Fluke Transport and its three trucks in 1982. Operating under the legendary motto he coined — "If it's on time, it's a Fluke" — the company now has 135 tractors, 550 trailers and about a million square feet of logistics capacity. As well as Fox 40, he owns a number of real estate development companies.
His major charity work has involved significant time and anonymous financial commitments to campaigns for Burlington Community Foundation Flood Relief, St. Joseph's hospital and McMaster Athletics.
He's also been heavily committed to City Kidz, Hamilton Community Foundation, Liberty for Youth, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and an armada of other charities.
As the honorary colonel of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, he met the Queen at Buckingham Palace and was the regimental spokesperson in the aftermath of the 2014 shooting death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.
He's also a ubiquitous behind-the-scenes deal facilitator in local business, politics and sports.
Foxcroft has come a long way since he "jumped" — before he was pushed — out of Waterdown high school in 1962 without ever graduating. The school took care of that shortfall by presenting him with an honorary diploma as part of its graduation ceremonies 50 years later.
Even larger than his love for his original and adopted hometowns is Foxcroft's reverence for his country. That was fostered by being the first Canadian to referee NCAA basketball and by the invention and production of 12 varieties of Fox 40 Whistles.
"There was never a question of where the whistle was going to be manufactured, and by whom," he said.
"It was going to be made in Canada by Canadians, never offshore. I really felt a lot of pride about that, and 32 years later we still make our products in Stoney Creek and Mississauga.
"I was refereeing for 20 years in the U.S. and at international games representing Canada. I feel it is the best country in the world and it was my responsibility to succeed."
This article has been edited from an earlier version to correct the name of a high school Foxcroft attended.
