To shape the future, you must learn from the past and in 2019 Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough is excited to be working with high school alumni, training and mentoring them to guide and mentor our high school students.

To start, former Waterdown District High School student Shauna Deathe reflects on her high school years.

Dear high school me,

Right now, you’re probably realizing that everyone seems to have their lives together (Hint from the future: They don’t) and you do not.

You may be realizing now that you don’t quite know what you want to do with your life and you really should by now (Hint No. 2: You don’t). The best thing I can tell you right now is that life is not a competition — you do not need to compare what you’re doing to what everyone else is. I know you’re feeling the pressure to sort yourself out and have your future planned but don’t give into that.

Relax and accept it’s perfectly fine to be unsure. There is no need to have all the answers nor — and this is the kicker — to have a perfect plan. Don’t worry about picking out a university or a career to put yourself in for the rest of your life; decisions made to meet the expectations of others rarely end up being beneficial.

Set goals for yourself instead and strive for personal growth instead (that bucket list you’ll make soon ends up being pretty fun).

Enjoy the friends you’ve got around you because they’re good ones, respect your teachers because they do care, and don’t take this time for granted. Think about your future, of course, but don’t stress about it.

I promise you that the pieces will fall together but they do so at their own pace so don’t feel hesitant about that year you take off when you graduate: You figure a lot out because of it.

With love from the future,