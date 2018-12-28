Here’s hoping you had a wonderful holiday and a happy New Year's.

Still fresh, 2019 holds a lot of promise. A casual look at the Flamborough Connects planning calendar for 2019, and I can see that it will be another busy year. I look forward to working with the board, volunteers, staff, supporters and community partners to connect, engage and grow the good work of this community.

Closer to home, I think about all the things I can do to have a personally fulfilling year. I did a little search of easy but meaningful things we can do to improve both our and others' lives — and get the year off to a good start.

Here are a few of my favourites:

• Clean the fridge. If you’re serious about living a healthier life in 2019, make things easier by saying bye-bye to leftover treats. Between all the parties you’ve attended or hosted, your fridge and cupboards are probably still full. Freeze anything that can be used for future events or donate unopened items to the food bank. Clear space for healthy eating.

• Clean out your closets. With new sweaters, socks, coats and towels, etc. from holiday giving, now is a good time to donate warm clothes and household items to the Salvation Army, Value Village and shelters.

• Plan a vacation. It can be something as elaborate as a two-week cruise, or as simple as day trips to local conservation areas, beaches or museums. Looking forward to a getaway is a motivator that helps the winter weeks go by faster.

• Get involved with a local cause. Local community agencies are planning their 2019 activities and will be looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles throughout the year. Now is a great time to commit to an organization or annual event you have always wanted to help.

Looking for a local cause? Flamborough Connects can help you find your charitable passion. For more information, call the office at 905-689-7880 or visit our website at www.flamboroughconnects.ca.

When you are setting goals to make a change, consider the SMART checklist: specific, meaningful, achievable, rewarding, and timely. Help yourself by helping others to have a fantastic 2019.