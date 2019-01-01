Q: My friend has been sexually harassed by a co-worker for about six months. He’s in his 60s, she’s a quiet woman in her 30s. They work together at a big-box retailer.

He’ll touch her arm or back, make personal comments, and get into her space. Recently, he was right at the back of her neck, telling her she has pretty hair.

She’s asked him twice to stop touching her and making personal comments. Otherwise, she ignores his actions, or glares at him. He’s mocked her requests, saying, “Oh, I know you don’t want me to give you compliments,” and also mocked her to her mother.

She knows he’s making personal comments to another co-worker, who confided in her in tears. Neither has found a solution.

What’s a safe way to get him to stop? She feels her employer and supervisor would be no help. I’m worried that his behaviour could escalate.

Harassed at Work

A: The era of accepting that an employer/supervisor won’t care about harassment of employees is past. She must document this man’s every inappropriate touch and comment, with the date and time, adding what she’s said to get him to stop, to no avail. If possible, she should get the other harassed co-worker to add her own report.

These documents must be taken to the company’s human resources department, along with sending copies to the supervisor and employer.

If her complaint is ignored/dismissed or her job threatened, she can then file a similar report and the company’s response, to a labour relations board in her jurisdiction, e.g. in Ontario, Canada, the Ministry of Labour can order an employer to engage a third party (at the employer’s expense) to oversee investigations of harassment complaints.

In America, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigates such complaints.

