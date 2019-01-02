It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

Every week when we put together the Flamborough Review, we focus on including stories that will inform, engage and entertain the reader — with a focus on their local community and community members.

2018 was no different.

Over the past year my stories covered everything from Waterdown umpire Chris Marco’s journey up the minor league ladder, and Flamborough triathlete Jessey The Elf, to Westover’s Jessica Robb and her role as the face of the pioneering scoliosis surgery ApiFix.

I also covered the retirement of several fixtures in the community, including Waterdown District High School history teacher Carl Draksler, who called it a career after 29 years at the school, as well as Flamborough Food Bank managing director Gail Bosma, who stepped away after 27 years with the organization.

But while every issue of the Review features faces from the community, the year in news was undoubtedly ruled by election coverage.

2018 saw two election campaigns — a provincial election in June, followed by a municipal vote in October.

The provincial election saw Tory Donna Skelly defeat Liberal candidate Judi Partridge and NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan as part of a blue wave across the province in June, spelling the end of 18 years of Liberal representation for the riding. In the lead up, I covered the nomination of candidates and debates, alongside the rest of the Review team.

In fact, the Review stepped up to host a provincial all-candidates Q&A session at WDHS so local voters would have the chance to hear from the candidates in their own words.

But there was no time to relax as the municipal campaign got into full swing shortly after the provincial vote wrapped up.