Don’t miss this year’s first and only total lunar eclipse, which begins during the late evening of Jan. 20.

Earth’s outer shadow will start to cross the surface of the moon at 9:37 p.m. The total lunar eclipse begins 11:42 p.m. as the moon starts turning red. It will turn a deeper shade of red until it reaches totality at 12:13 a.m., when Earth’s shadow completely covers its surface.

The moon’s surface will them become lighter until 12:44 p.m., when the total eclipse ends. Seeing the blood red moon of a total lunar eclipse is one of nature’s wonders. Make sure you brave the frigid temperatures to see it. We won’t see another total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. The last time it happened was in 2015.

Here are January stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.