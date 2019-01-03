Don’t miss this year’s first and only total lunar eclipse, which begins during the late evening of Jan. 20.
Earth’s outer shadow will start to cross the surface of the moon at 9:37 p.m. The total lunar eclipse begins 11:42 p.m. as the moon starts turning red. It will turn a deeper shade of red until it reaches totality at 12:13 a.m., when Earth’s shadow completely covers its surface.
The moon’s surface will them become lighter until 12:44 p.m., when the total eclipse ends. Seeing the blood red moon of a total lunar eclipse is one of nature’s wonders. Make sure you brave the frigid temperatures to see it. We won’t see another total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. The last time it happened was in 2015.
Here are January stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
Jan. 11: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting 7:30-9:30 p.m, Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated. Award-winning journalist Dan Falk will talk about his new book, "The Science of Shakespeare."
Jan. 12: The crescent moon is below Mars in the evening sky.
Jan. 19: Scope Clinic, 1-5 p.m. Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St. Free admission and everyone welcome.
Jan. 22: Venus is close and above Jupiter at dawn.
Jan. 30: The crescent moon is above Jupiter at dawn.
Jan. 31: The crescent moon is close to Venus at dawn.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website (amateurastronomy.org) or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
Mario Carr, the author of this report, is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca or on Twitter (@MarioCCarr).
