Jimmy is 33, lives downtown, and works in the food industry. He says “I’m a pretty artistic guy who you could classify as a total hipster.” Jimmy says “I'm in love with coffee, I love thrift store shopping, I love craft breweries. I ride a fixie. I play indie music and love checking out up-and-coming bands in Toronto.” Jimmy used to live in a smaller city, and says that dating in Toronto is easier. “Being here has really opened me up to meeting a variety of different people.” He adds “Being single in Toronto can be hard. The loneliness can kick in, and all you want is someone to talk to about your day.”

Kristin wasn’t just any date for me: she was someone I met through friends, instead of a dating app. She was very pretty and very friendly. With the apps, you’re not required to invest time in your profile, personalizing it or making it more in-depth. They give you too many choices. I thought this date with Kristin would be a more “serious” date, with a higher standard.

After texting for a bit, Kristin and I met up for some food and drinks. Going in, I didn’t know that much about her, but I did know that we grew up in the same town, we know some of the same people, including two good friends, and we had a lot of the same interests. I was excited for the date. I thought we would have a lot to talk about.

I got a beer, she got a mixed drink, and we ordered a bunch of food. We spent the next hour learning more about each other and what we were both looking for in a relationship. She was a great conversationalist and I felt so good around her. I was so happy, at first, because I thought that I had found someone I could connect with on all levels.

As the night went on, the drinks did as well, and suddenly the tone of our conversation took a turn. I have no idea what in particular set her off. First, she must have noticed that I was drinking slower than her, and she challenged me, saying that she could outdrink me. I thought she was being cute, and took it as a joke, but she kept going at it, very insistently.

She started berating me, which I was not expecting. I was confused. She got louder and people started looking over, wondering what the heck was going on. I was wondering, too. I tried to make the point that I didn’t care if she could outdrink me, and that I didn’t want anything else to drink anyway. I decided to go to the washroom to give her a couple of minutes to chill, and then call it a night, but as I walked back to our table I saw more drinks already on the table.

It was late, I was disappointed in the date, which had started out so much better, and I was ready to go home. But, I didn’t want to waste beer, so I decided to hold out for another few minutes.

Eventually she must have realized that I wasn’t responding to her attempts to hassle me. I was still confused and not sure if she was joking or not. The last half-hour or so was filled with awkward silence as we just sat there, looking around the bar. I didn’t know what had changed, but it all led to a mutual, unspoken feeling of the date not going anywhere.

After those last drinks, she finally agreed that we should leave. It was last call and the place had emptied out. I asked for the bill, and found out that Kristin had already told the bartender to put the whole thing on my tab. With most dates, I don’t hesitate to pay, and the bill is usually around fifty dollars. This time, it was not.

As we said goodbye, it was clear that we wouldn’t hang out again. I made sure she got in a cab, and then I went home.