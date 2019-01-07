It’s a new year, a new council term, and a new beginning for those of us who now live in the new Ward 13.

I would like to thank everyone who has already reached out to help me understand the unique issues in your own neighbourhood. I also want to acknowledge and thank councillors Robert Pasuta and Judi Partridge for their enthusiastic willingness to share background on the issues in the areas of Flamborough which they formerly represented and that I now have the privilege of representing.

The new council was sworn in on Dec. 3, and since then we have been spending most days in budget meetings at city hall. For the next couple of months, I will be focusing on meeting as many of you as possible, getting to know you, and working to address the issues in and around Flamborough and Dundas, while council continues to work through the city’s 2019 budget.

Meanwhile, I have been working with city staff and several residents regarding the dumping of fill in some areas of rural Flamborough. In addition, I am gathering information and scheduling meetings with staff and other agencies to address the issues in Greensville and around Webster Falls and Tew Falls, to see what can else be done before spring arrives.

My office is located in the former Dundas town hall, at the end of Hatt Street, by Governors Road. Unless we are at city hall for meetings, you will find us there Monday through Thursday. The building is closed on Fridays, but we are available Fridays by appointment.

Just a reminder that the Rockton Dinner Theatre is coming up at the end of March, and I can’t wait! More on that later.

A little break over Christmas leaves me rested and looking forward to the year ahead. If you see me somewhere, please don’t hesitate to tap me on the shoulder and say hi. Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year, from my family to yours.

