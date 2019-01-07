In 1783, the end of the hostilities between England and the 13 American colonies, known as the American War of Independence, saw the first major wave of Europeans flood into the western part of British North America.

In that year alone, 10,000 people who had supported Britain in her quarrel with the rebel colonies migrated north across the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, seeking protection and a wish to remain under British rule.

Due to the problems this enormous number of refugees brought to the British Crown, the governor of Quebec, Lord Dorchester, ordered that the land to the west, which then belonged to the District of Montreal, be severed. As a result, in 1791 the area became Upper Canada (later Ontario), an English-speaking region that was to be divided into districts, with land boards established to facilitate surveying, which would allow for settlement of the loyalist refugees.

With the formal creation of Upper Canada, John Graves Simcoe was appointed to the position of lieutenant-governor of the new province. He chose Augustus Jones to be his provincial land surveyor for the District of Nassau, from which Flamborough would be created. Jones was given instructions to begin at the Niagara River and lay out townships fronting onto the south shore of Lake Ontario and to proceed as far east as the boundary line with the territory of the Mississauga First Nation — each township originally identified by a number rather than a name.

By 1793, the surveying of the first series of townships was almost completed, although only a small portion of the one that eventually became Flamborough had been laid out — just four concessions and an indented shoreline along the north side of Burlington Bay, bordered to the east by Mississauga lands and called Geneva Township.

During the year, names for all the townships were awarded. Simcoe, endeavouring to retain a strong connection with Britain, selected names from an area he knew — the northeast counties of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire — among the names awarded, Ancaster, Lincoln, Louth, Beverley and Flamborough.

Late in 1793, the original four concessions of Geneva Township, as well as 10 more concessions to the north and the land surrounding the proposed garrison community of Dundas, were amalgamated to form the renamed Township of Flamborough.

Finally, to complete its identity, a series of changes instituted in 1798 to allow for the election of representatives to the legislative assembly resulted in the enormous township being divided into two separate ones — East and West Flamborough.

Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with Flamborough Archives.