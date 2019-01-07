As we begin a new year, I think we can look forward to 2019 with a renewed sense of optimism that Ontario is headed in the right direction.

The government of Ontario is working to improve transit and reduce congestion across the province. As we begin to make the investments necessary to tackle gridlock, our government’s announcement in December to deliver on the promised regular, weekday GO service in Niagara is a good indication of things to come — particularly since this GO service was extended for the first time and four years ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, our government is continuing to make life more affordable for families, seniors and individual taxpayers. This is in stark contrast to the previous Liberal government that never missed an opportunity to pick the pockets of Ontario residents.

We’ve put a stop to driver and vehicle fee increases that were set to take effect on Jan. 1. This is the second round of driver and vehicle fee hikes that our government has cancelled; in September, fees for driver’s licences and road and written tests were frozen. We’re leaving more money in people’s pockets, so they can spend it on other things that matter to them.

We’re also making it easier for people to enjoy the great outdoors by freezing fishing fee increases and removing the service fees. This will put $2.7 million back into the pockets of the hard-working people of Ontario.

Meanwhile, the government is moving ahead with plans to put Ontario consumers first and modernize the rules for the sale and consumption of alcohol. We’re developing a plan to expand the sale of alcohol to corner stores, grocery stores and big-box retailers based on demand.

To do this, we’ve inviting you to have your say on the rules for the sale and consumption of alcohol. This consultation will inform our plan to expand alcohol sales. To participate, you’re asked to complete our online survey by Feb. 1. You can find the survey here: https://www.ontario.ca/form/alcohol-choice-and-convenience-for-the-people-survey.

Last year, we got to work ensuring that we kept the promises we made during the election campaign. And we intend to continue on that path in 2019. I hope to meet many of you in the upcoming weeks and wish you all the best in the new year!

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.