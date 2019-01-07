RE: Clappison Avenue construction delayed due to turtles

Hold on! Turtles lay eggs in the spring. Better wait another year! This is nonsense.

The time frame to avoid nesting turtles is October to April. Turtles hibernate so an appropriate construction time would be fall, winter.

The MOE is getting way out of hand in preventing projects proceeding with inane requirements that only serve to delay progress. The longer these projects are delayed exponentially increases the cost.

The Clappison Avenue extension has been sitting half done for a long time. Both ends are complete and the piece in the middle is missing.

Now that Parkside Drive is complete it is urgent that Clappison be completed to take some of the traffic out of downtown Waterdown and off Hollybush Drive.

As an aside, I drove down this north leg and couldn’t believe how wide it is. It’s more than an extra wide driveway, more like Hwy. 401. I think we are going way overboard on the area we pave over.

Archeological work at this stage? Why more new rules?

Trying to get anything done in the city of Hamilton is becoming a nightmare. Rules and regulations, provincial and municipal, along with bureaucracy that is either overloaded, confused or insensitive to time, need to be cut way back.

Gary Aikema

